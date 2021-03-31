Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.08

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.08 and traded as low as C$0.83. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 649,372 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GTE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.15 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$319.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.59.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

