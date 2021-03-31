Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,469 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $108.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.28. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.55 and a 12 month high of $114.48.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $7,604,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $904,100.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,094,436. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

