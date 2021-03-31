Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.00

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 2324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

Separately, TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $948.16 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GVA. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1,090.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 171,163 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 8.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.