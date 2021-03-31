Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Position Boosted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 1,238.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 269,914 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.11% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPK stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.31. 49,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,073. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

