Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Up to $113.00

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.00, but opened at $119.38. Gravity shares last traded at $121.00, with a volume of 332 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of -0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Gravity in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Gravity during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Gravity during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gravity during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

