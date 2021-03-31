Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Up to $113.00

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021


Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.00, but opened at $119.38. Gravity shares last traded at $121.00, with a volume of 332 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of -0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Gravity in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Gravity during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Gravity during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gravity during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

