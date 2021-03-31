GravityCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a market cap of $82,578.52 and approximately $2.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 613,893.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00062071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.18 or 0.00266089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.48 or 0.00904476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00048428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00077060 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00030952 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,450,136 tokens. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

