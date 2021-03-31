Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,900 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of GNLN traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 89,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,654. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $503.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.74. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $157,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $193,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,400 shares of company stock valued at $542,790. 83.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,156,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 702,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 4.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

