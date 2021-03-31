Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €32.52 ($38.26) and last traded at €32.94 ($38.75). 68,431 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €33.04 ($38.87).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.39, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Grenke Company Profile (ETR:GLJ)

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

