Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 6,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 131,048 shares.The stock last traded at $15.90 and had previously closed at $15.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDYN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. Analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,174.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,208.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,233 shares of company stock worth $283,020. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

