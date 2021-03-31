Gridcoin (GRC) Price Hits $0.0101

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, Gridcoin has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Gridcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gridcoin has a market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $11,787.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Gridcoin

Gridcoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gridcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

