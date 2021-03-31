Grin (GRIN) Price Up 27.9% Over Last Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $47.96 million and $10.85 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,207.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,924.38 or 0.03250249 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.67 or 0.00332172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.94 or 0.00910260 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $246.28 or 0.00415964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.28 or 0.00361911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.89 or 0.00263300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00023404 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 69,319,980 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.