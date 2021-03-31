Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on GO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ GO opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $32,836.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,398 shares in the company, valued at $825,247.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $74,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,932.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,327 shares of company stock valued at $14,337,952 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 26.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,547,000 after acquiring an additional 124,388 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 27.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

