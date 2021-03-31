GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Up 7.1%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s share price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.60 and last traded at $47.51. 9,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,764,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.34.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 982.00 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

See Also: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.