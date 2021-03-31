Growth DeFi Market Capitalization Tops $8.73 Million (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $8.73 million and approximately $20,773.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Growth DeFi token can now be bought for about $24.41 or 0.00041456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00021003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00049020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.95 or 0.00640135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00067792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00026529 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Growth DeFi Token Profile

Growth DeFi is a token. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 982,735 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,474 tokens. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

