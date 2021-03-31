Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Short Interest Down 22.8% in March

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE SUPV traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. 325,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,813. The firm has a market cap of $158.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. Grupo Supervielle has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUPV. Santander cut Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance, and Mutual Fund Administration and Other segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; personal loans, mortgage loans, unsecured loans, pledge loans; car loans, loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and financial services and investments such as mutual funds and guarantees.

