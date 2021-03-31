Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 121,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,431,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TV. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,755,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509,092 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,664,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,914,000 after buying an additional 913,161 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,558,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,319,000 after buying an additional 113,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,468,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56,369 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 532,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

