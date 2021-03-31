Guess’, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

Guess’ has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE GES traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,354. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Several research firms have commented on GES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Guess’ from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

