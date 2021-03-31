Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 11,614 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 108.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.87.

NYSE:LH opened at $253.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $110.40 and a 1-year high of $254.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

