Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,235 shares of company stock worth $8,481,902. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDDY stock opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $50.63 and a one year high of $93.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

