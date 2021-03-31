Guider (GDR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $730.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Guider has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Guider token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a total market capitalization of $21,778.77 and $730.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00046295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.53 or 0.00632334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00067309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00026364 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.