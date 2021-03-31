Gulden (NLG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $22,329.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $22,329.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gulden has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.29 or 0.00333290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004102 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 539,772,533 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

