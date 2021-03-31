H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens Sells 19,471 Shares

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,824.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,174 shares in the company, valued at $15,434,253.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Owens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, James Owens sold 10,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $633,400.00.

H.B. Fuller stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.91. 590,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,010. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.01. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $64.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

