H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO Sells $633,400.00 in Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $633,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,402,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Owens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, James Owens sold 19,471 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,235,824.37.

FUL stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.91. 590,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $64.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after buying an additional 140,685 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after buying an additional 78,541 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

