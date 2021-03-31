H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) – Investment analysts at G.Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.25. G.Research also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $393,952.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,982 shares of company stock valued at $608,076. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

