Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Short Interest Update

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the February 28th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 377,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE opened at $112.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $74.48 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.