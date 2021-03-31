Hannover Rück (HNR1) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hannover Rück (FRA: HNR1) in the last few weeks:

3/22/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €172.00 ($202.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €173.00 ($203.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €155.00 ($182.35) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €129.20 ($152.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €171.00 ($201.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Hannover Rück was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

HNR1 stock traded up €2.10 ($2.47) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €157.20 ($184.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,282 shares. Hannover Rück SE has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company has a 50 day moving average of €147.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €137.59.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

