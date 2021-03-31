Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Up 58.8% in March

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of HVRRY opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $67.44 and a twelve month high of $94.90. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.41.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

