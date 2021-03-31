HAPI (HAPI) Price Hits $115.28

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $115.28 or 0.00194244 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HAPI has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. HAPI has a total market cap of $9.08 million and $563,249.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HAPI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00061549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.85 or 0.00324963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.87 or 0.00808594 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00048322 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00087461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00029631 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.