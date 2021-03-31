HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Tops $2.09 on Exchanges

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $106.82 million and $12.52 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00003531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00061079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.49 or 0.00334907 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.85 or 0.00813027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00049101 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00086557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00029572 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

HARD Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.