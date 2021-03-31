Harvest Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.40 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $298.65 or 0.00504185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $156.35 million and $4.40 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00013194 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 550,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,521 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

