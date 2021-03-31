HashBX Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HashBX has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $826,664.67 and approximately $145.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00048857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.66 or 0.00638894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00067739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00026509 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000845 BTC.

About HashBX

HBX is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

