Hashgard (GARD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $778,519.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 29.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a market cap of $61.18 million and $778,519.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 123% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00050260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.56 or 0.00635794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00026449 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Hashgard

GARD is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,269,999,900 coins. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

