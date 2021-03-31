HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Down to $80.90

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.90, but opened at $79.09. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $77.61, with a volume of 7,678 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

