H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.29

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.29 and last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 6443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HEES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.20 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

