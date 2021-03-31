Head-To-Head Analysis: IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) vs. Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

This table compares IAMGOLD and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD -31.53% 2.79% 1.70% Entrée Resources N/A N/A -97.37%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IAMGOLD and Entrée Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD 1 5 6 0 2.42 Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

IAMGOLD currently has a consensus target price of $5.96, indicating a potential upside of 102.76%. Entrée Resources has a consensus target price of $0.60, indicating a potential upside of 3.42%. Given IAMGOLD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IAMGOLD is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IAMGOLD and Entrée Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD $1.07 billion 1.33 -$412.60 million ($0.04) -74.25 Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A

Entrée Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IAMGOLD.

Volatility and Risk

IAMGOLD has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of IAMGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Entrée Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IAMGOLD beats Entrée Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Entrée Resources

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.