Head-To-Head Contrast: First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) & Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) and Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and Investcorp Credit Management BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC 0 3 0 0 2.00 Investcorp Credit Management BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential downside of 19.55%. Given First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is more favorable than Investcorp Credit Management BDC.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC $52.49 million 2.32 -$24.61 million $0.87 4.64 Investcorp Credit Management BDC $34.46 million 2.27 -$24.66 million $1.03 5.46

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Investcorp Credit Management BDC. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investcorp Credit Management BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investcorp Credit Management BDC pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.6% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC -161.21% 6.50% 3.31% Investcorp Credit Management BDC -63.72% 11.40% 4.34%

Summary

Investcorp Credit Management BDC beats First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.