HealthStream Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,134 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 28,391% compared to the typical volume of 11 put options.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get HealthStream alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after purchasing an additional 168,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HealthStream by 467.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 553,493 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 235,857 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in HealthStream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in HealthStream by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 92,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSTM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,802. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $703.58 million, a PE ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.