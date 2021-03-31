Heartland BancCorp to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $17.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. Heartland BancCorp has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $95.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.51.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

