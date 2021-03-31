Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stake Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 349.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 404,552 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of Hecla Mining worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Credit Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -109.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $8.45.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $188.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HL. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

