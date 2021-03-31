Helex (HLX) One Day Volume Tops $4,836.00

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. Helex has a total market cap of $82,796.85 and approximately $4,836.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helex coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00001993 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Helex has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.42 or 0.00642406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00067635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00026545 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Helex Profile

Helex is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. The official website for Helex is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Buying and Selling Helex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

