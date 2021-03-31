HempCoin (THC) Trading Up 8.4% This Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $1,433.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,840.77 or 1.00081058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010667 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00104567 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001362 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001736 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,259,278 coins and its circulating supply is 261,124,128 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.