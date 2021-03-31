Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Up 59.3% in March

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the February 28th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS CBDHF opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.72. Hempfusion Wellness has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.69.
Hempfusion Wellness Company Profile
