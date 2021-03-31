Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.50

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 32801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

HENKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nord/LB upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.