Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.84. 57,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,396,295. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $140.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert T. Foster purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HEPA. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.