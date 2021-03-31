Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.32

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 22932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.62 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,606,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,427,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 919,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

