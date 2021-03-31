Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Down 26.1% in March

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of HESAY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,592. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.62. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

