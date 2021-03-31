HEROcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $1.63 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 60% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 130.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a market cap of $10.19 million and $1.63 million worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00050148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.70 or 0.00636016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00067819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded 4,454.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

