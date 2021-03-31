Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Director Thomas J. Hutchison III Sells 10,000 Shares

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,452. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. On average, analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,575,000 after buying an additional 202,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 48,895 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth $3,192,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.19.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

