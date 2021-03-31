Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Position Reduced by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,040 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Hess by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at $427,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Hess by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 108,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Hess by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 159,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HES opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.24.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

