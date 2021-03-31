Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $382.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.4471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.17%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $79,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $60,112.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $526,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,460,195 shares of company stock worth $70,154,386 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 18.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the third quarter worth about $609,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

